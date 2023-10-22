Listen Live
Indiana Basketball Player Mackenzie Mgbako Arrested on Misdemeanor Charges

Published on October 22, 2023

2023 McDonald's All American Game

Source: Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, IND — Mackenzie Mgbako, a freshman forward for the IU basketball team, was arrested early Sunday morning in Bloomington.

 

Mgbako was charged with two Class A misdemeanors: criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement. He was booked at 3:16 a.m. on Sunday, according to jail records.

 

According to an IU Athletics department spokesperson, they know about the situation. They will continue to collect information, cooperate with and monitor the legal process, and take necessary action as the situation progresses.

 

Mgbako, a five-star prospect in the 2023 class, originally planned to attend Duke but decided to select IU over Kansas.

