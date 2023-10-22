BLOOMINGTON, IND — Mackenzie Mgbako, a freshman forward for the IU basketball team, was arrested early Sunday morning in Bloomington.
Mgbako was charged with two Class A misdemeanors: criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement. He was booked at 3:16 a.m. on Sunday, according to jail records.
According to an IU Athletics department spokesperson, they know about the situation. They will continue to collect information, cooperate with and monitor the legal process, and take necessary action as the situation progresses.
Mgbako, a five-star prospect in the 2023 class, originally planned to attend Duke but decided to select IU over Kansas.
The post Indiana Basketball Player Mackenzie Mgbako Arrested on Misdemeanor Charges appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Indiana Basketball Player Mackenzie Mgbako Arrested on Misdemeanor Charges was originally published on wibc.com
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Grover Stewart Suspended For Six Games
-
20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2023 Fantasy Football League
-
Colts Still Mulling Over Anthony Richardson Surgery Possibility
-
5 Things Learned: Colts Again Get Blitzed In Jacksonville
-
Colts Confirm Anthony Richardson To Miss Time Due To Shoulder Injury
-
Hits And Misses: Josh Downs Looks Like Seasoned Vet