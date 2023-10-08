Colts Win First Home Game In Almost A Full Year, Defeat Titans 23-16

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts improve to 3 – 2 after beating the Tennessee Titans 23 – 16 on Sunday. This game saw Jonathan Taylor return to the field after an ankle injury and offseason contract disputes. It also saw back-up Gardner Minshew come in mid-game to take over for starter Anthony Richardson following a shoulder injury.

The Colts got on the board after a 60+ yard run by Zack Moss, who worked his way through the Titans defensive line without being touched into the end zone. Moss would have two touchdowns on the night, averaging 7.5 yards per carry and totaling 165 yards over the course of all four quarters.

With only a few minutes to play before half-time, Anthony Richardson would be injured following a quarterback run play where the rookie would land awkwardly on his right shoulder. Gardner Minshew would come in to finish the game. Both quarterbacks passed well as Richardson had 9 completions on 12 attempts before exiting, and Minshew finished 11 for 14.

In a post-game interview Indianapolis head-coach Shane Steichen said he had not yet heard about the status of Richardson’s injury from team doctors. Tight-End Mo Alie-Cox left the game with a concussion as well.

Jonathan Taylor saw limited play in his first game back from injury. The running back who recently signed a three-year 42-million-dollar contract extension had six carries totaling 18 yards in this game with a 16 yard reception as well.

With a 3 – 2 record the Colts are tied for first in the AFC South. They share the spot with the Jacksonville Jaguars who defeated the Buffalo Bills earlier on Sunday in the NFL’s yearly London game. These two teams will face each other next week in Florida for their second meeting this season. Jacksonville won the first game in Indianapolis by a score of 31 – 21.

