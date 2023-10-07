Purdue Can’t Complete Comeback, Loses to Iowa 20 – 14

IOWA CITY — The Purdue Boilermakers stepped into Kinnick Stadium on Saturday taking on Big Ten opponents in the Iowa Hawkeyes, eventually losing 20 – 14.

This game was another case of a slow offensive start accompanied by turnovers leading to a Boilermaker loss. Iowa would strike first in the opening quarter off a 67-yard run from Kaleb Johnson.

Purdue seemingly was turning momentum in their favor when a deflected pass would be intercepted by Dillon Thieneman and run for an additional 26 yards. However, the offensive drive that turnover created was abruptly stopped when quarterback Hudson Card threw the first of two interceptions shortly after, which would lead to a Hawkeyes field goal.

The black and gold would enter half-time with a glimmer of hope as Card found TJ Sheffield in a sea of defenders and connected with him for a touchdown pass. The second half played out in similar fashion to the first as the Hawkeyes repeated another field goal and touchdown performance, with Purdue only scoring again in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.

The score is an accurate representation of Purdue’s frustrations in finding the end zone, but what is not apparent until one looks at the stat sheet is the sheer amount of attempts that Iowa had to extend their lead past one possession. The Hawkeyes had two interceptions on the night, and forced two fumbles as well. While neither of the fumbles resulted in a turnover the sheer amount of opportunity Iowa had to regain control of the ball was enough to keep the Boilermakers on their heels for the duration of the game.

The team will journey back to West Lafayette and prepare their biggest challenge so far this season as they will host the nationally ranked 4th Ohio State on Saturday, Oct. 14th. The Buckeyes are undefeated so far this season coming off a win in Maryland, defeating the Terrapins 37 – 17. They would hand Maryland the team’s first loss of the season.

Purdue now has a record of 2-4. (1-2 in conference play.) They are at 7th in the Big Ten West Division only above Illinois who holds a similar overall record but remains winless in the conference.