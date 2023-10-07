Jonathan Taylor and Indianapolis Colts Reach Three-Year, $42 Million Contract Extension

INDIANAPOLIS — ESPN reported on Saturday that Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed on a three-year, $42 million contract extension that includes a guaranteed $26.5 million.

This deal, being announced just a day ahead of his expected return to the field against the Tennessee Titans, will make Taylor one of the highest paid running backs in the National Football League. His contract is the first to pay more than ten million dollars a year to a running back since Nick Chubb in 2021.

Along with the announcement of his contract extension, the Colts have activated Taylor for Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Titans. Taylor had previously been placed on the physically unable to perform list, citing his ankle injury from last year. In order to make room for Taylor’s spot on the roster the Colts waived running back Jake Funk.

Ahead of his activation Taylor had been a full participant at practice in leading up to the week 5 match up. He spoke to the media after Thursday’s practice stating that he felt “very healthy” and was looking forward to getting back on the field and supporting his teammates.

