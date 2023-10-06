Savannah Bananas to Play Again at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS – The so-called Harlem Globetrotters of baseball have announced that they will be playing in Indianapolis again next year!

You may remember when the Savannah Bananas played in front of packed crowds at Victory Field earlier this year. Well, the team has announced that it will head to the field again as part of its 2024 Banana Ball World Tour.

The Bananas will be playing the Party Animals between June 27th and 29th, 2024.

B-A-N-A-N-A-S. @TheSavBananas are coming back to Indianapolis for THREE games #AtTheVic from June 27-29, 2024. pic.twitter.com/L3oagdBdMv — Victory Field (@TheVicIndy) October 6, 2023

The Georgia-based team is known for its unique take on baseball, in which players perform for the crowds and entertain fans with their antics. They call their version of the sport “Banana Ball.”

Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole said, “Indy was loud and proud last year and we knew we had to return!”

Patrick Talty, Indiana Sports Corp president, echoed similar sentiments in saying, “Our city has already shown that it has embraced Banana Ball…with the two largest crowds in the history of the Savannah Bananas.”

You can join the “Ticket Lottery List” now at this link. And, if you have Indians season tickets, you will get presale access to tickets for the game at Victory Field.

The Savannah Bananas traditionally play at Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia. Find their 2024 Banana Ball World Tour schedule here.

