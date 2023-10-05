NFL Week 5 Picks

It’s Week 5 of the NFL Season, and it’s a week that’s filled with intrigue!

Will Jonathan Taylor play for the Colts against the Titans? How will the Dolphins rebound after taking a beating at the hands of the Bills? Will the Bengals finally be able to get on track against the Cardinals?

The week kicks off with a matchup between the Bears and the Commanders. The Bears have been a disaster through the first month of the season. Questions surround Justin Fields on if he is truly the Bears franchise quarterback, while head coach Matt Eberflus is feeling his seat get hotter and hotter. Both could be gone by year’s end if they can’t show some signs of progress.

The Colts of course will take on their divisional opponent, the Tennessee Titans, in a key matchup on Sunday. Both teams are 2-2, and in a divisional race that is dead even right now, a win would go a long way. It is unknown if Jonathan Taylor will be available to play at the time of writing, but it is notable that he has not been ruled out.

During Thursday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Dave McGinnis, color analyst for the Titans radio broadcast team. Dave gave his thoughts on the potential pairing of Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson in the Colts backfield.

“This is an elite back, and so clearly when you’ve got those two back there together, I mean you’re going to have to be able to honor the run on both of those guys, and then plus, in the past Jonathan Taylor has been very very dangerous in the screen game. Anytime you can get a good back, get the ball in his hands enough times in the ballgame, I mean sooner or later the talents going to show through, and Jonathan Taylor is an elite back. He’s an elite back in this league.”

This marquee matchup of the week is the Dallas Cowboys going to Santa Clara to take on the undefeated 49ers. If the Cowboys want to prove that they are to be taken seriously this season, beating a team that has been their kryptonite in the playoffs would do wonders for that.

Here’s my quick prediction for how Week 5 of the NFL season will shake out:

THURSDAY

(0-4) Chicago Bears @ (2-2) Washington Commanders: 24-18 Commanders

SUNDAY

(2-2) Jacksonville Jaguars @ (3-1) Buffalo Bills: 21-16 Bills

(2-2) Houston Texans @ (2-2) Atlanta Falcons: 21-20 Texans

(0-4) Carolina Panthers @ (3-1) Detroit Lions: 24-10 Lions

(2-2) Tennessee Titans @ (2-2) Indianapolis Colts: 24-17 Colts

(1-3) New York Giants @ (3-1) Miami Dolphins: 31-7 Dolphins

(2-2) New Orleans Saints @ (1-3) New England Patriots: 17-14 Saints

(3-1) Baltimore Ravens @ (2-2) Pittsburgh Steelers: 24-13 Ravens

(1-3) Cincinnati Bengals @ (1-3) Arizona Cardinals: 23-20 Bengals

(4-0) Philadelphia Eagles @ (2-2) Los Angeles Rams: Eagles 27-21 Eagles

(1-3) New York Jets @ (1-3) Denver Broncos: 18-15 Broncos

(3-1) Kansas City Chiefs @ (1-3) Minnesota Vikings: 28-24 Chiefs

(3-1) Dallas Cowboys @ (4-0) San Francsico 49ers: 31-28 49ers

MONDAY

(2-2) Green Bay Packers @ (1-3) Las Vegas Raiders: 24-21 Packers

