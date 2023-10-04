Running Back Jonathan Taylor Back in Practice & What the Colts Head Coach Had to Say

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts’ top running back is back in practice, and the team is ready to pick up an important win at home.

Head coach Shane Steichen says Jonathan Taylor’s presence on the field will completely change and challenge the defense in any game, but that’s most important this Sunday in a division match-up with the Tennessee Titans.

“It’s huge,” Steichen told reporters Wednesday, “obviously all games are important, but I tell the guys if you want to win a championship, you have to win the division.”

The Colts, along with the rest of the AFC South, stands at 2-2. Indianapolis led a second-half comeback before losing in overtime to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, and pulled off an overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens the week before that.

Steichen is excited to get Taylor and quarterback Anthony Richardson on the field together to start developing an offensive chemistry. Taylor’s condition is also a point of focus for the Colts staff, “I think with anything, obviously, you gotta get that chemistry going with those two guys in the backfield, with the zone read and stuff. So, we’ll get that worked in this week and see how it goes.

With anything, you go through a serious injury like he (Jonathan Taylor) had and it’s not just an overnight thing. You’ve got to get back in repetitions and full-speed contact and all that stuff. We’ll continue to ramp up in the next four games and continue to ramp him up as the season gets going.”

Jonathan Taylor’s contract issues have still not been resolved, but the Colts head coach is confident the team can focus on the objective and pick up the win against the Titans Sunday.

