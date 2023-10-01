Colts 2nd Half Comeback Comes Up Short To Rams

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts were down by three scores midway through the second half as they took on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Anthony Richardson, in his first game back from being sidelined with a concussion and overcoming a slow start to the game, orchestrated a stunning comeback for the Colts to force overtime.

However, it would all be for naught as the Colts gave up a touchdown in overtime to fall 29-23.

The Colts gave up 20 points in the game’s opening stanza and were down 20-0, Richardson had given up a fumble and was not accurate throwing the ball at all, completing just four passes the whole first half.

The Rams rode a wave perpetrated by running back Kyren Williams, a Notre Dame alum, who rushed for 103 on the whole day and accounted for the Rams’ first two touchdowns.

Despite the first-half deficit, Richardson and the rest of the offense hung in there, down three starting offensive linemen at that.

Rhciardson passed for his first touchdown in the 3rd quarter hitting tight end Mo-Alie Cox from 35 yards out getting the Colts on the board for the first time. He followed that up with a 2-point conversion.

Two plays later, an injured Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford, threw an interception into the hands of Kenny Moore II. With excellent field position, Richardson helped the Colts score again hitting big passes to Michael Pittman, Jr. and Alex Pierce. That set up a goal line set for the Colts and Richardson would rush it in for the score to draw the Colts to within one score 23-15.

On their next drive, the Rams missed a field goal. Once again with excellent field position, Richardson again showed poise leading a drive with the assistance of Zach Moss, tight end Drew Ogletree, and others. The Colts marched 13 plays down the field burning the clock with it.

Richardson hit Ogletree for the third time of the drive for another touchdown. Richardson then hit Michael Pittman, Jr for a follow-up 2-point conversion to tie the game at 23-23.

Forcing overtime, the Colts were on the wrong side of luck, as the Rams got the ball first and moved downfield on a drive capped off by a 22-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua to win the game 29-23.

Richardson finished the day with 200 yards passing along with three total touchdowns. He also had 56 yards rushing. Zach Moss led the way in that regard with 70 yards rushing.

With the loss, the Colts move back to .500 on the year at 2-2. They are still winless at home and look to snap that losing streak against the Tennessee Titans in a pivotal AFC South match-up next Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Titans game will also be the first game in which running back Jonathan Taylor will be eligible to return after spending the last four weeks on the PUP list. Whether he intends to play or if the Colts intend to play him remains unclear.

