Terrapins Trounce Hoosiers in Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, MD.–It only took the Maryland Terrapin football team 25 seconds to score their first points of the game against Indiana. They would go on to dominate the Hoosiers 44-17.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 352 yards and accounted for all six Maryland touchdowns. Tai Felton had three touchdowns for Maryland and caught seven passes for 134 yards.

“Today is my mom’s birthday. I know she’s very happy,” said Felton.

Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson threw an interception and had 113 yards passing. The Hoosiers later turned to quarterback Brendan Sorsby in the second half. He threw two touchdown passes in the final quarter.

“We have to evaluate everything and find a way to score points, but we also have to play better defense. The start of the game defensively was very poor and very frustrating,” said Indiana Head Football Coach Tom Allen.

Indiana has a bye week next week and then they face 2nd ranked Michigan October 14. Maryland takes on 4th ranked Ohio State next Saturday.

