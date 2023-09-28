Thursday Road Trip – Flying to Los Angeles

Just two years ago the Los Angeles Rams won their second Super Bowl in franchise history. A lot has changed since then. Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr., and Andrew Whitworth are all no longer on the team.

As a result of General Manager Les Snead trading all their picks, the Rams have struggled with replenishing the roster with quality talent. Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald are still the best player in their respective units, but the help around those two is weak.

Stu Jackson from TheRams.com joined Query & Company Thursday afternoon to access what kind of team Head Coach Sean McVay has.

“A competitive team. A team that I think still very much has playoff aspirations. A lot of youth on that roster, but they’ve still managed to be competitive against the Bengals on Monday night, week two against the San Francisco 49ers at home, and even at Seattle in week one which is always a tough environment to play in.”

LA’s star wide receiver Cooper Kupp has yet to play in a game after injuring his hamstring during training camp that placed him on injured reserve.

Rookie WR Puka Nacua (30 rec 338 yards) has been the biggest beneficiary. Nakua became the first rookie wide receiver in NFL history to have 20+ receptions in their first two career games. The former BYU Cougar also set the rookie record for receptions in a game with fifteen in their week two game against San Francsico.

Former Notre Dame standout Kyren Williams has taken over the duties as the team’s lead back following the trade of Cam Akers last week to Minnesota.

“It’s basically been Kyren’s show at running back. He’s really consciousness, smart, and his history as a wide receiver in high school helps him as being someone that Stafford can target in the passing game. He’s certainly got all the attributes and characteristics who can succeed in that role.” Stu Jackson stated.

The Indiana University graduate spoke with Jake and Jimmy about:

His concerns regarding the Rams offensive line pass blocking

The chemistry between Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua

How the Colts can exploit the Rams defense

