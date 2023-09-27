Will Jonathan Taylor Actually Return Next Week?

On Monday, October 2nd, Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor will be eligible to return off the Physically Unable to Perform list…but will he return?

Since Training Camp, ESPN’s Stephen Holder has been all over the Taylor saga. He went from attending practices in Colts gear, to not being seen around practices or on the sidelines during games. In fact, Taylor has not been seen at a game since the Philadelphia Eagles preseason game.

RB’s Nick Chubb, Austin Ekeler, J.K. Dobbins, David Montgomery, Aaron Jones, Saquon Barkley, Jeff Wilson Jr., Jamaal Williams, Boston Scott, and Kenneth Gainwell have missed games due to injury.

News flash, Taylor is coming off a season where he injured his ankle multiple times that required surgery.

With some high-profile names on that injury list, it has only negatively impacted JT’s case to get paid. If you’re General Manager Chris Ballard, why would you pay Taylor when there’s constant injuries to players at that position?

Oh, and the current running back in Zack Moss is NINTH in the league in rushing in two games.

You wouldn’t pay Taylor if you were in Ballard’s shoes with all those factors. The sticking point that JT had coming into the season was his ability to help develop Anthony Richardson by taking pressure off of him by running the football. Now it seems like Moss can do just that.

However, Taylor’s explosiveness and ability to hit home runs, is the element the Colts are missing right now.

Holder joined Query & Company Tuesday afternoon to share his insight on whether he believes Taylor will return once activated off PUP.

“The most like scenario is Jonathan Taylor gets out there, gets in shape, and plays for the Colts this year. At some points, he has to do something otherwise, I think he probably makes it harder on himself in the spring when he does tries to get the big deal that he is seeking. I don’t think it makes it better for him if he hasn’t displayed anything for a really long time. I think the odds have gone up dramatically that Jonathan Taylor plays for the Colts really soon”

Much like Holder, I think Taylor’s only option is to come back and play. If he looks like 2021 JT, then there is a decision to be made on extension vs franchise tag. That’s a whole different can of worms that can be opened a different day.

