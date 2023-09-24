Listen Live
Sports News

Usher to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

Published on September 24, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

LAS VEGAS — Usher will headline the halftime show for Super Bowl 58.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner will take the stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the big game on February 11th. For his part, he called it “the honor of a lifetime.”

The R&B superstar is known for hits like “Yeah!,” “Scream,” “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love,” and more.

Usher’s performance will mark his second Super Bowl appearance. He previously performed along with the Black Eyed Peas at the 2011 halftime show.

TOPSHOT-NETHERLANDS-MUSIC-USHER

Source: ROBERT VOS / Getty

The post Usher to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Usher to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close