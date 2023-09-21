NFL Week 3 Picks

The 3rd week of the NFL Season is upon us, which means it’s once again time to take a guess at how every game will turn out.

For the Colts, they will more than likely be facing the 2-0 Baltimore Ravens without rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who is still recovering from a concussion. In his stead, the Colts will turn to Gardner Minshew, who was solid in relief last week against the Texans. Regardless of who is under center for the Colts, this will be a tough matchup for them, especially with the weather concerns, and it’s hard to see them coming out of Baltimore with a win.

Elsewhere, the Chicago Bears will face off against the defending Super Bowl Champions following a tumultuous start to the season. Chicago’s offense has struggled mightily, and their defensive coordinator just resigned amid rampant speculation for his absence. It’s a tough test for a reeling Bears squad, one that doesn’t get any easier being on the road in one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL. Things could be getting ugly fast in the Windy City.

Week 3 will conclude with another packed Monday, as the Eagles and the Buccaneers will meet for a battle of the undefeated teams. The Bengals will also meet the Rams in a Super Bowl rematch, with the Bengals trying to get their first win of the season after surprisingly struggling through the first two weeks.

Here are my picks for Week 3 of the NFL Season. As always, take these with a grain of salt.

THURSDAY

(1-1) New York Giants @ (2-0) San Francisco 49ers: 30-13 49ers

SUNDAY

(1-1) Indianapolis Colts @ (2-0) Baltimore Ravens: 31-17 Ravens

(1-1) Tennessee Titans @ (1-1) Cleveland Browns: 20-17 Titans

(2-0) Atlanta Falcons @ (1-1) Detroit Lions: 28-24 Lions

(2-0) New Orleans Saints @ (1-1) Green Bay Packers: 23-14 Packers

(0-2) Houston Texans @ (1-1) Jacksonville Jaguars: 31-10 Jaguars

(0-2) Denver Broncos @ (2-0) Miami Dolphins: 27-24 Dolphins

(0-2) Los Angeles Chargers @ (0-2) Minnesota Vikings: 24-21 Chargers

(0-2) New England Patriots @ (1-1) New York Jets: 13-10 Patriots

(1-1) Buffalo Bills @ (2-0) Washington Commanders: 20-14 Bills

(0-2) Carolina Panthers @ (1-1) Seattle Seahawks: 28-13 Seahawks

(2-0) Dallas Cowboys @ (0-2) Arizona Cardinals: 35-10 Cowboys

(0-2) Chicago Bears @ (1-1) Kansas City Chiefs: 28-7 Chiefs

(1-1) Pittsburgh Steelers @ (1-1) Las Vegas Raiders: 17-14 Steelers

MONDAY

(2-0) Philadelphia Eagles @ (2-0) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 35-20 Eagles

(1-1) Los Angeles Rams @ (0-2) Cincinnati Bengals: 27-21 Bengals

Listen to JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 3 of the NFL Season below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!