Listen Live
Sports News

Colts QB Anthony Richardson Out with Concussion Against Texans

Gardner Minshew II is replacing Richardson.

Published on September 17, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans

Source: Bob Levey / Getty


 

HOUSTON, TX — Colts Quarterback Anthony Richardson will not return to the game against the Houston Texans after suffering a concussion

Richardson was escorted to the blue medical tent for assessment and was escorted from the tent to the locker room by several members of the team’s training staff.

Gardner Minshew II is replacing Richardson.

The post Colts QB Anthony Richardson Out with Concussion Against Texans appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson Out with Concussion Against Texans  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close