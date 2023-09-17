HOUSTON, TX — Colts Quarterback Anthony Richardson will not return to the game against the Houston Texans after suffering a concussion
Richardson was escorted to the blue medical tent for assessment and was escorted from the tent to the locker room by several members of the team’s training staff.
Gardner Minshew II is replacing Richardson.
The post Colts QB Anthony Richardson Out with Concussion Against Texans appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Colts QB Anthony Richardson Out with Concussion Against Texans was originally published on wibc.com
-
20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2023 Fantasy Football League
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023
-
30 Of The All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2023
-
5 Things Learned: Colts Cannot Finish Off Rare Season-Opening Win
-
Takeaways From Colts First Depth Chart Of 2023 Regular Season
-
Colts Wednesday Notebook: Shane Steichen Very Encouraged By Anthony Richardson
-
Predicting Colts 2023 Season
-
Colts Wednesday Notebook: Zack Moss Returns To Practice