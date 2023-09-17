Colts QB Anthony Richardson Out with Concussion Against Texans

HOUSTON, TX — Colts Quarterback Anthony Richardson will not return to the game against the Houston Texans after suffering a concussion

Richardson was escorted to the blue medical tent for assessment and was escorted from the tent to the locker room by several members of the team’s training staff.

Gardner Minshew II is replacing Richardson.

