Colts: Granson Questionable, Ogletree Clears Concussion Protocol

INDIANAPOLIS –Colts tight end Kylen Granson has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans after being added to the injury report. Meanwhile, Drew Ogletree has cleared the concussion protocol and is also listed as questionable for the upcoming game.

The Colts are looking for their first win of the season when they play the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

