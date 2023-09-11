Tayven Jackson Named Full-Time Starting Quarterback for Indiana Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier football team will go with Tayven Jackson as its full-time starting quarterback.

Jackson had been competing with Brendan Sorsby for the job. Both quarterbacks combined to throw for 82 yards in the team’s 23-3 loss to Ohio State in the home opener.

In the second game against Indiana State, Jackson completed 18 of 21 passes for 236 yards and had a rushing touchdown. Sorsby went 9 of 16 for 108 yards.

“Tayven is going to be our starting quarterback. I’m excited about the opportunity for him and excited for Brendan to be in this role. Together, they’re going to help us do great things in 2023,” said Indiana Hoosier football head coach Tom Allen in a Monday news conference.

One thing Allen says he’s noticed about Jackson is that he plays better than he practices.

“Some guys are just like that. But I think Tayven to me just has that game day poise and execution. It’s critical. You’ve got to do it on game day. That was the final piece of the evaluation for me,” said Jackson.

Jackson began his career at Tennessee before transferring to Bloomington between semesters last school year. He was a two-time state champion quarterback at Center Grove High School.

Both Jackson and Sorsby are redshirt freshmen.

Indiana is 1-1. They face the 2-0 Louisville Cardinals this Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

