SILLY SEASON: Lundqvist Finally Gets His IndyCar Ride With Chip Ganassi

INDIANAPOLIS — Many in the IndyCar paddock feel it is overdue for Swedish driver Linus Lundqvist.

He is the reigning Indy NXT Series champion and has shown tons of prowess behind the wheel of North American open-wheel racing’s ladder, but this year Lundqvist was without a full-time ride.

That will change next year as Lundqvist has signed to race full-time with Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2024 season as well as the 2025 season.

“Joining Chip Ganassi Racing is an absolute dream come true for me,” said Lundqvist. “Stepping up to race full-time in IndyCar, and to do so with one of the most successful teams in the history of the championship, is the moment I’ve been working for throughout my career.

Lundqvist has been racing on a part-time basis with Meyer Shank Racing this season for a few races subbing in for the injured Simon Pagenaud.

“It’s terrific that the opportunity to hire Linus, a proven winner, plus the reigning 2022 INDY NXT Champion is now a reality at Chip Ganassi Racing,” said Mike Hull, managing director of Chip Ganassi Racing. “He has shown that his on-track performance creates the racecraft separation that’s required in IndyCar today.”

Lundqvist has won championships in most of the lower-tier open-wheel series he has raced in leading up to this point. As mentioned before he won the Indy NXT championship in 2022. He also holds titles in Formula Regional Americas (2020), Euroformula Winter Series (2019), and British Formula 3 (2018).

Lundqvist’s signing comes a week after current CGR driver Marcus Ericsson announced he is leaving the team to race full-time for Andretti Autosport.

Which car Lundqvist will be driving is not clear yet. Ericsson pilots the No. 8-car for CGR. It’s also not clear if Alex Palou will be back with the team next year as he is once again embroiled in contractual disputes involving McLaren Racing.

Marcus Armstrong is also in the mix in the CGR stable having been in a road course/street circuit-only program this season in the No. 11-car. Armstrong has expressed hope that he has a future with the team in 2024.

