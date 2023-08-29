Do The Colts Have A Problem At Tight End?

The Indianapolis Colts, like the 31 other NFL teams, are attempting to trim their roster down to 53 players before the 4pm deadline on Tuesday

There are plenty of position groups of interest for the team, not to mention the continuing drama with Jonathan Taylor that hopefully will reach a resolution soon. One group that is drawing lots of speculation, and some concern, is the tight ends.

The Colts have a lot of question marks when it comes to their tight ends. The most experienced member of that group, Mo Alie-Cox, turns 30 this year and seems to have already reached his peak. The team drafted two big tight ends last year in Jelani Woods and Drew Ogletree, and while Woods showed promise last year, he hasn’t participated in most of the team’s practices as he recovers from a hamstring injury. There have also been rumblings as well questioning Woods’ conditioning. Ogletree, meanwhile, missed the entire 2022 season after tearing his ACL, and while he has flashed in training camp, he is far from proven.

Kylen Granson, now entering his 3rd year, has put together a solid preseason, and appears safe to make the roster. Rookie Will Mallory, a 5th-round selection, has also been making a strong case for himself in August. Woods and Ogletree have the benefit of being young players on their rookie contracts. Does this leave Alie-Cox as the odd man out?

More importantly, do the Colts feel comfortable having such a lack of NFL experience in their tight end room? Sure, the team knows it’s rebuilding season, and a youth movement is in full swing, but while Alie-Cox isn’t a superstar, he is a solid player and could provide Anthony Richardson with an experienced safety net. The Colts could decided, however, to be on the upside of their younger, bigger tight end, leading to the Colts longest tenured skill position player to be in need of a new home.

Whatever roster decisions get made, the Colts enter the 2023 with question marks at the tight end position, among many others. There are young players with upside, but the lack of experience is certainly a concern. Combine that with the less-than-stellar play of the wide receivers in the preseason, and Colts fans would be justified in feeling worried about Anthony Richardson’s completion percentage this year.

During Monday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to both Zak Keefer and James Boyd of The Athletic about the Colts roster decisions, including the tight end group. Listen to those conversations and more below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!