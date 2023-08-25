The Colts End Preseason with a Victory Over the Eagles, 27-13

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 27-13 in the preseason finale. Anthony Richardson played the entire first half and led the Colts to points on three of his six possessions, including two touchdowns.

Indianapolis scored two first-half touchdowns on runs by Dion Jackson (3 yards) and Evan Hull (1 yard). Richardson led the team with 38 yards on five carries.

“Shoot, I thought he did a solid job. We scored three out of the first four drives, which is good,” head coach Shane Steichen. “The two-minute drive wasn’t what we wanted, but we’ll go back, look at the tape. I thought he did some really good things and some things we’ve got to clean up as well.”

Gardner Minshew replaced Richardson in the second half and threw the only touchdown pass to Kenyan Drake. The Eagles struggled to move the ball in the latter half, but Tyreek Maddox-Williams, who signed last week, had a 42-yard interception return.

“I’m excited to see the way we gameplan. I’m looking forward to playing the long season. We were talking about it in the locker room that it’s going to be a grind for sure. But I’m excited to see how we gameplan against certain teams and see how the offense does,” Richardson said.

The Colts finished exhibition play with a 2-and-1 record. The Colts open its season against Jacksonville on September 10th.